The Democrats Have Had A Plan to Destroy America

There has been a plan to destroy America, and it’s not a theory, it’s on tape. This is the blueprint the Democrats have followed for decades to weaken and divide this nation.

This is the original audio file of former Democrat governor, Richard Lamm of Colorado, “My Plan to Destroy America” remarks given October 18, 2003. This audio was brought to light by Mark Levin back in 2013.

Right now, in 2025, that plan has reached its peak, with illegal immigrants powerful enough to shut down the U.S. government. This isn’t random. It’s a decades-long Marxist plot, and it’s unfolding before our eyes.

But it’s not over. Truth always rises. America is awakening. This is war for the soul of America.