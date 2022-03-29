Shanghai Announces a Two-Stage Lockdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/27/2022 Shanghai announced that starting from the 28th, the city’s Huangpu River will be used as a dividing line to divide the city into two parts for a two-stage lockdown. Concerned about food shortage, many people rushed to the supermarket for panic buying the night before.