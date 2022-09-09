Create New Account
Racism and Crime at an all time high. Murders in Portland up 207%. Blacks beating up Whites. Hitting women. 20 to 1 Black violent crimes against Whites. Just stating the facts
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago

This has to stop.  Remember the BLM and Antifa riots in the summer of 2020. 
Seems like yesterday. When they burned down our cities and killed many cops and other innocent people.  Remember when the Ho started the bail fund so they all got out of jail immediatley and went back out on the streets to keep it going.  Rememeber that ?  I do.

deathcrimekill

