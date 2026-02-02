Phase Two Unleashed: Russia Opens Broad New Front In North, Stretching Ukrainian Defenses

The Russian command continues to systematically implement its plan to establish new bridgeheads in areas that were previously calm. On February 1, the zone of control expanded to include the village of Belaya Bereza in the Sumy region. If this trend continues, the bridgehead will transition from a tactical to an operational problem.

The remoteness of this area from the main battlefields poses a particular problem. The regional center, the city of Sumy, is 94 km away.

In order to counter the Russian bridgehead, Ukrainian troops will need to deploy at least one combat-ready line battalion to the area. Such units are not readily available; if one were to be deployed, other sections of the front would be exposed. If the problem is not solved now, it will be necessary to transfer a brigade in a week or two.

Previously quiet sections of the front in the Kharkiv region have become active. On February 1, Russian units crossed the border 25 km west of Volchansk and established control over the village of Zelenoye.

Additionally, Russian troops have achieved multiple tactical successes in the eastern part of the region. Ukrainian units have retreated from Otradne and Dvurechanske. Russian troops are advancing towards Chugunivka from Butyrka, which is on the Russian side.

Further north, near the Russian-Ukrainian border, Russian assault groups entered the Krugloe tract territory. In the Kupyansk area, Russian units finished clearing Peschanoye.

The southern flank of the front in the Slavyansk area remains extremely active. On January 31, Ukrainian troops were driven out of Toretskoye, which is located west of Konstantinovka. Immediately after, Russian units took control of Novopavlovka.

The Russian army took control of the village of Svyatopetrovka in the Gulyaipole area. Also, Russian assault groups advanced and seized control of Pridorozhnoye, a village located southwest of Ternovatoe.

According to reports from February 1, Russian troops lost control of Malaya Tokmachka on the Zaporizhzhia section of the front line. The settlement was taken by Ukrainian troops.

Recent developments suggest that the Russian command has begun the second stage of its plan. The first stage involved tying down and exhausting all Ukrainian reserves in the north of the country in the battles for Kupyansk, which were successful. The second stage of the operation began with a large-scale offensive in northern Ukraine. The scope of these actions suggests that Russian units are advancing on seven fronts. However, in total, these actions are spread out over hundreds of kilometers. This will require the Ukrainian command to make some difficult choices.

https://southfront.press/russia-opens-broad-new-front-in-north/