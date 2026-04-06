A Wild Contrast As Thousands Gather in Ottawa to Pray | Pstr. Brett Esslinger

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What happens when leaders from across Canada—pastors, government leaders, ambassadors, and believers from many denominations—gather in the nation’s capital to pray?





In this episode we are joined by Pastor Brett Esslinger of Saints Church in Edmonton to reflect on the powerful moments surrounding the 60th National Prayer Breakfast which took place in late March.





We discuss the spiritual significance of the gathering, the unusual unity among Christian leaders across the country, and why this moment may represent a deeper spiritual awakening in Canada.





You can also see highlights from the event itself—including prayers for our nation and a powerful keynote challenge from Pinball Clemons reminding us that we are not alone and that compassion and courage are needed in this hour. Watch a full recording of the event here: • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MISUFPHP-po