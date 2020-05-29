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Pandemic or plandemic?
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133 views • May 29, 2020
This episode of The Dead Zone aired July 13th 2003! Anyone care to explain how a Hollywood producer knew chloroquine was an effective treatment for coronavirus 17 years BEFORE our top scientists were sure about it?
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