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♫ What’s possible! ♫ – DavyJones Brothers feat. Lomi&Keks
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40 views • August 23, 2021
The music video of the Davy Jones Brothers was filmed on Nov 7, 2020 in a demonstration in Leipzig. The Song “What is possible!” wants to encourage all people who in the midst of these impossible circumstances stand up for peace, liberty and love; who pay high prices for this battle and go out on the streets and speak out for truth! Like Samuel Eckert said it quite clearly: We don’t have to do anything except being persistent! So stay persistent with us!
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