What Happened To The Church_1?
channel image
Book of Mormon Believer
Published Yesterday

First video in a series of 14 summarizing the failure to build up the church of Christ according to the commandments and pattern given through Jesus Christ at the revelation of the Book of Mormon. Sincere investigators are discouraged from following the Book of Mormon through any current church. See Dick Bauman's summary on this link:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/2XRZ0A36W8#kRo41SpFP5UX

Free PDF of the original Book of Mormon:

https://ia904508.us.archive.org/14/items/book-of-mormon-1830-digital-replica/1830%20BoM%200.7%20-%20%5Bno%20annotations%5D.pdf

Honorable Mentioned Book of Mormon Resources:

http://www.restoredgospel.com/Scriptures1/Main_study.php

https://bookofmormonism.com

https://www.youtube.com/@restoredgospelpodcast/videos

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=restoration+believer

Keywords
spiritualitychristianitybook of mormoneschatologynative americans

