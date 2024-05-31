What Happened To The Church_1?

First video in a series of 14 summarizing the failure to build up the church of Christ according to the commandments and pattern given through Jesus Christ at the revelation of the Book of Mormon. Sincere investigators are discouraged from following the Book of Mormon through any current church. See Dick Bauman's summary on this link:
https://drive.proton.me/urls/2XRZ0A36W8#kRo41SpFP5UX
Free PDF of the original Book of Mormon:
https://ia904508.us.archive.org/14/items/book-of-mormon-1830-digital-replica/1830%20BoM%200.7%20-%20%5Bno%20annotations%5D.pdf
Honorable Mentioned Book of Mormon Resources:
http://www.restoredgospel.com/Scriptures1/Main_study.php
https://www.youtube.com/@restoredgospelpodcast/videos
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=restoration+believer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.