© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eric at TradCatKnight.org Interviews Terral on Project Black Star, the Superplume, and More: May 04, 2021
Follow
5
Share
Report
531 views • May 04, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Eric's Website: https://tradcatknight.org/
--
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
The Depopulation Weapon Exposed
Submitted by Marv
On May 03, 2021
Watch video: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609013d109bc6e0aa5b47384
--
Related: https://biselliano.info/2020/01/31/breaking-zerohedge-banned-from-twitter-after-reporting-coronavirus-tied-to-hiv/
--
Additional Info: SHOCK STUDY- Spike Protein Key Factor In Vaccine Deaths
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608f72c11dc06c09fe4d0d1a
https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
https://thepowerhour.com/disturbing-unvaccinated-women-claim-unusual-menstrual-cycles-miscarriages-after-being-near-recently-vaccinated-individuals/
Links Used in Terral’s Monday Report Video (05.03.2021):
Situation Update, May 3rd, 2021: Vaccinated people are making HEALTHY people sick!
--
Removed “Uncanny Similarity” article: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v2
https://www.globalresearch.ca/report-pfizer-vaccine-confirmed-cause-neurodegenerative-diseases-study/5743522
https://www.researchgate.net/post/Third-Sequence-COVID-19-AATGGTACTAAGAGG-HIV-1-isolate-1966324H9-from-Netherlands-envelope-glycoprotein-env-gene-sequence-ID-GU4555031
Additional Info: SHOCK STUDY- Spike Protein Key Factor In Vaccine Deaths
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608f72c11dc06c09fe4d0d1a
https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
--
Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Gag
Submitted by Marv
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v1.full
--
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
The Future Is Now!
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
Terral’s Health Message
Hi Angelo:
Thank you for writing. I am on CircuFlow (3 capsules 3 times per day) and two tablespoons of Aloe concentrate, Red Yeast Rice, and Phytosterol. My regular blood pressure is 110 over 70 and now it runs about 134 over 90 or so. The feeling in my chest is more like tightness than chest pains. I had angina pain in my youth that was much more severe than what is happening now. I am watching my diet and getting my regular work done to then get as much rest as possible.
This house project is going to wait on the backburner, as my plan is to take things easy for the next 30 days. If there is no improvement, then off to the cardiologist I go.
https://angioprim.com/
PS. Brian recommended this regimen, and my shipment is on the way. Blessings, Terral
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Submitted by Karen
On April 29, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 18 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
Eric's Website: https://tradcatknight.org/
--
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
The Depopulation Weapon Exposed
Submitted by Marv
On May 03, 2021
Watch video: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609013d109bc6e0aa5b47384
--
Related: https://biselliano.info/2020/01/31/breaking-zerohedge-banned-from-twitter-after-reporting-coronavirus-tied-to-hiv/
--
Additional Info: SHOCK STUDY- Spike Protein Key Factor In Vaccine Deaths
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608f72c11dc06c09fe4d0d1a
https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
https://thepowerhour.com/disturbing-unvaccinated-women-claim-unusual-menstrual-cycles-miscarriages-after-being-near-recently-vaccinated-individuals/
Links Used in Terral’s Monday Report Video (05.03.2021):
Situation Update, May 3rd, 2021: Vaccinated people are making HEALTHY people sick!
--
Removed “Uncanny Similarity” article: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v2
https://www.globalresearch.ca/report-pfizer-vaccine-confirmed-cause-neurodegenerative-diseases-study/5743522
https://www.researchgate.net/post/Third-Sequence-COVID-19-AATGGTACTAAGAGG-HIV-1-isolate-1966324H9-from-Netherlands-envelope-glycoprotein-env-gene-sequence-ID-GU4555031
Additional Info: SHOCK STUDY- Spike Protein Key Factor In Vaccine Deaths
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608f72c11dc06c09fe4d0d1a
https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
--
Uncanny similarity of unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV spike protein to HIV-1 gp120 and Gag
Submitted by Marv
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v1.full
--
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
The Future Is Now!
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
Terral’s Health Message
Hi Angelo:
Thank you for writing. I am on CircuFlow (3 capsules 3 times per day) and two tablespoons of Aloe concentrate, Red Yeast Rice, and Phytosterol. My regular blood pressure is 110 over 70 and now it runs about 134 over 90 or so. The feeling in my chest is more like tightness than chest pains. I had angina pain in my youth that was much more severe than what is happening now. I am watching my diet and getting my regular work done to then get as much rest as possible.
This house project is going to wait on the backburner, as my plan is to take things easy for the next 30 days. If there is no improvement, then off to the cardiologist I go.
https://angioprim.com/
PS. Brian recommended this regimen, and my shipment is on the way. Blessings, Terral
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Submitted by Karen
On April 29, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 18 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
Keywords
lawsuitericchina militaryvaccine deathsretroviruslockdowntradcatknightcovid-19nanosilvercontact tracingoperation warp speedvariantcrisperterral terral03buy nano silverblackstarhiv insertsfema camps internmentvoc b117replication inhibitoroxygen enzymecatch and bus programolympics 2019nasa future warfare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.