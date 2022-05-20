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Democrats are pushing a new 'war on terror' on American citizens: Greenwald
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101 views • May 20, 2022
Glenn Greenwald tells 'The Ingraham Angle' that unlike the first war on terror, this one is increasingly a war on terror on domestic soil aimed not at foreign nationals, but domestic citizens. House Democrats plus Adam Kinzinger voted to nearly criminalize their political opposition — under the guise of preventing “domestic terrorism.”
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