Team Trump Hits Back Hard

The New Rules Are In Effect
* Political speech that the libs deem lying is now criminal?
* Wrong — it’s protected.
* Free speech is (a) free for a reason and (b) a right that’s enshrined in 1A.
Lib Tyrants: Unclear On The Concept
* Freedom of speech is a God-given right, not a privilege to be granted/vetted by some ‘authority’.
* It applies to everyone regardless of expertise or ignorance — or it means nothing.
* All speech is protected, including the speech you don’t like (as long as a crime isn’t being committed or incited).
* Liberty would be so much simpler if the censorship-industrial complex wasn’t peppering us with constant propaganda; but liars gonna lie!
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 8 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v35oree-trumps-team-knows-the-new-rules-are-in-effect-ep.-2062-08082023.html
