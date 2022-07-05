2 Commercial zoned lots in Leavenworth Washington

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These two lots have city utilities as close as the street and are located next to the 100 room Hampton Inn completed in 2017; Weidner Apartment Homes "Leavenworth Haus" completed in 2020; the Safeway Grocery Store; and the local Link Transit shuttle and park and ride with scheduled routes to Wenatchee and downtown Leavenworth. Combine a resort hotel at this site and the new Leavenworth Alpine Coaster in it's final stages of completion, along with the world renown Bavarian Village activities Leavenworth is so famous for, and you have an explosive winner!