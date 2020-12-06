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Vaccination-ism: The obsession of government, big tech, big Pharma, and the mainstream media with vaccines
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27 views • December 06, 2020
This is a sociological and economical and spiritual attack on humanity.The first dose of the vaccine may be milder than the following dose as Not to put off people who don’t want the poison so beware, they are full of tricks.Would you want to alter your DNA and become a total slave to their technology?
source
https://youtu.be/Bdz-Sp6ZRPY
source
https://youtu.be/Bdz-Sp6ZRPY
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