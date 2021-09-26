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Prophecy: Rain is coming from the One who reigns, Door of the ark is closing
What Do You Got To Lose?
What Do You Got To Lose?
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171 views • September 26, 2021
This prophetic word I received on August the 26th almost an hour after midnight 0:54.
It's about the rain and the reign.
Yeshua reigns and He will send the rain.
This time it will be a different rain but the door of the ark is also closing.
Come in and be with the Good Shepherd

The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-26-pdf-download/

Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your video that I have exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you need other stuff go over the referaland start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski

The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Keywords
godholy spiritjesussalvationtruthprophecypropheticyeshuaresurrectionspiritrainlordshepherdbaaldogsmasterglobemolochreignhungrythirstynoachbindernowski
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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