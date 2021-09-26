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Prophecy: Rain is coming from the One who reigns, Door of the ark is closing
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171 views • September 26, 2021
This prophetic word I received on August the 26th almost an hour after midnight 0:54.
It's about the rain and the reign.
Yeshua reigns and He will send the rain.
This time it will be a different rain but the door of the ark is also closing.
Come in and be with the Good Shepherd
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-26-pdf-download/
Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your video that I have exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you need other stuff go over the referaland start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It's about the rain and the reign.
Yeshua reigns and He will send the rain.
This time it will be a different rain but the door of the ark is also closing.
Come in and be with the Good Shepherd
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-26-pdf-download/
Or if you need, buy and license my footages for your video that I have exlusively at Pond5 - https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternative if you need other stuff go over the referaland start shopping https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
The best and easiest anyway is a direct donation - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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