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3/15/2022 Miles Guo: Han Liping, who is Xi Jinping’s most trusted secretary, said the currently biggest uncertainty of the CCP is the health condition of the emperor, Xi. Even if the US bombed all the 30,000 CCP military bases, the CCP would revive. It is definitely the CCP itself that will take down the CCP