Interview with Dr. K. Thiruthanikasalam Who Saved China from Covid-19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tamil Speed Networks, an investigative YouTube News Channel has interviewed Dr. K. Thiruthanikasalam and uploaded this video content. But currently, this video clip has been taken out from YouTube. Greetings to all Tamil listeners throughout the world! Today we are going to learn about one Siddha doctor. This is our Question. Friends, there is no connection between me and this doctor except we are both lovers of the Tamil language. He doesn’t know who we are! But we know something about him. We heard about him many years ago. We enquired and found out all about him. So, we publish here with confidence.