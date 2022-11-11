Create New Account
Jesus Brought Forth Wisdom - Proverbs 8:22
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Brought Forth Wisdom.

Proverbs 8:22 (NIV).

22) “The Lord brought me forth as the first of his works,

before his deeds of old;

23) I was formed long ages ago, at the very beginning,

when the world came to be.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8bn6rh

