Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Brought Forth Wisdom.
Proverbs 8:22 (NIV).
22) “The Lord brought me forth as the first of his works,
before his deeds of old;
23) I was formed long ages ago, at the very beginning,
when the world came to be.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
