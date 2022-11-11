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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Brought Forth Wisdom.
Proverbs 8:22 (NIV).
22) “The Lord brought me forth as the first of his works,
before his deeds of old;
23) I was formed long ages ago, at the very beginning,
when the world came to be.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8bn6rh
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