Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Brought Forth Wisdom.

Proverbs 8:22 (NIV).

22) “The Lord brought me forth as the first of his works,

before his deeds of old;

23) I was formed long ages ago, at the very beginning,

when the world came to be.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8bn6rh

#Lord #brought #forth #first #his #works #deeds #old #formed #long #ages #ago #beginning #world #came #Wisdom #Jesus