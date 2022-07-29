Mysterious Syndrome, Climate Change SADS Part 1

Doctors are trying to figure out why so many previously healthy young people are suddenly dying from a mysterious ‘syndrome‘ they’re calling, sads, for Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. People under 40 are being urged to have their hearts checked because they may potentially be at risk of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome“. While that may sound ‘mysterious‘ to numerous lay people, average Joes , and people who don’t trust everything the tv says, there’s really nothing ‘mysterious‘ about this new ‘syndrome‘ at all.

One leading doctor points out... “It’s important to check for correlation and causation. But, It’s difficult to see something when your income depends on your not seeing it.” “That’s why I say, climate change”

This top scientist agrees… “There are lots of people suddenly dying in their sleep, it must be climate change…”