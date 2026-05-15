THE DARK SIDE OF ANTIDEPRESSANTS

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HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launches a sweeping new push targeting antidepressant dependency, informed consent, and the growing fallout surrounding SSRIs. Jefferey Jaxen investigates the alarming questions regulators ignored for decades and why one of the most controversial conversations in medicine is suddenly exploding into the mainstream.