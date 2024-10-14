THE SCOFIELD REFERENCE BIBLE ₪ EXPOSED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1908, a FALSE BIBLE was introduced to the West, through the Oxford Press, at the behest of the #ROTHSCHILD FAMILY.
Its name was the “Schofield Bible”, and its intent was to turn evangelical Christians, into ZIONIST sympathizers.
MISSION COMPLETED. ✅
Source: https://x.com/LetsGoBrando45/status/1845709144973537609
Thumbnail: https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/the-scofield-reference-bible-the-book-that-made-zionists-out-of-americas-evangelical-christians-livestream-begins-at-7-30-pm-est/
VfB first found an instance of THE ROOTS OF CHRISTIAN ZIONISM ✝️ ✡️ HOW SCOFIELD SOWED SEEDS OF APOSTASY as a PowerPoint document; that would fit on a FLOPPY DISK
The mystery of where Davey and Goliath Christianity came from SOLVED ✅