THE SCOFIELD REFERENCE BIBLE ₪ EXPOSED

In 1908, a FALSE BIBLE was introduced to the West, through the Oxford Press, at the behest of the #ROTHSCHILD FAMILY.





Its name was the “Schofield Bible”, and its intent was to turn evangelical Christians, into ZIONIST sympathizers.





MISSION COMPLETED. ✅





VfB first found an instance of THE ROOTS OF CHRISTIAN ZIONISM ✝️ ✡️ HOW SCOFIELD SOWED SEEDS OF APOSTASY as a PowerPoint document; that would fit on a FLOPPY DISK





The mystery of where Davey and Goliath Christianity came from SOLVED ✅