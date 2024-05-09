Create New Account
11-Year-Old Sees Throne of God 05/09/2024
The Prophecy Club
Today Pastor Stan shares a vision from an 11-Year-Old boy who saw Heaven and almost more importantly, what is to come in the future. Pastor Stan confirms what this boy saw with previous Dreams and visions, showing this boy truly heard from God.


