Jan 26, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for January 23, 2024.





Here is the message of Our Lady to Gisella Cardia:





My daughter, thank you for being my messenger.





This is the moment of the Church's passion!





You must warn the world not to be afraid of aggression against those who follow the Word of my Son and his teachings, as happened to the first disciples.





Three quarters of the Church will deny my Son!





And when they approve the only religion in the world, the chastisement will descend even stronger on humanity.





You don't have to be afraid, because help and consolation will come.





The following comes from a message of God the Father to Gisella on March 10, 2022.





I, your Father, am here to remind you that I love you all.





Do not be afraid, my Son was the first man taken and called a heretic by the fathers of the Church.





So what are you afraid of?





Do not be afraid.





He has overcome death and I will always be with you.





Why don't you understand?





Because humanity does not understand that I love you all and as a Father, I feel the duty to stand by you, protecting you.





As a Father, I will protect you from all those who will call you heretics.





Do not worry.





Look now how everything will fall apart.





Your shelter will also be ready for that time.





I am soliciting everything, so that when Mary Most Holy tells you that it is time to go, you will have to go to the blue cross and there you will never be touched, because I personally sanctified that place.





Don't worry, let go of human things and have Faith, everything will be done as per my project.





The angels, in the place blessed by me, will protect you and make you safe, they will make you invisible and I will not let you lack for anything.





I am a good Father, but I am a just Father.





I love you my children, I love you so much, do not be afraid, do not fear, everything you will have will be only by my grace.





Now I leave you.





Your Father, Amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





