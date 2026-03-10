CTP (20260314 S3E143) prior AI discussions follow-ups

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3E143) Coding Morals Into Machines And The Cost Of Getting It Wrong
[from #hashtags, to semantic language search, to "alleged" related suicides, social media and internet implementations, to online music creation, more]
We examine how AI’s priorities got flipped, why “be encouraging” cannot outrank safety, and how semantic search is changing social media. We share takeaways from a candid chat with Grok and explain why fewer hashtags and clearer language now perform better.
• prime directive of AI as do no harm
• realism before blanket encouragement
• lawsuits and the ethics of self-harm responses
• creator tools, fast output, honest feedback
• coding jobs and automation pressure
• semantic search explained in plain terms
• fewer hashtags, clearer posts on X
• trends, bias, and smarter discovery
• practical posting tips and expectations setting
https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout
CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE