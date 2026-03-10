BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CTP (20260314 S3E143) prior AI discussions follow-ups
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
11 followers
6 views • Today

CTP (S3E143) Coding Morals Into Machines And The Cost Of Getting It Wrong

[from #hashtags, to semantic language search, to "alleged" related suicides, social media and internet implementations, to online music creation, more]

We examine how AI’s priorities got flipped, why “be encouraging” cannot outrank safety, and how semantic search is changing social media. We share takeaways from a candid chat with Grok and explain why fewer hashtags and clearer language now perform better.

• prime directive of AI as do no harm

• realism before blanket encouragement

• lawsuits and the ethics of self-harm responses

• creator tools, fast output, honest feedback

• coding jobs and automation pressure

• semantic search explained in plain terms

• fewer hashtags, clearer posts on X

• trends, bias, and smarter discovery

• practical posting tips and expectations setting

