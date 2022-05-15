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MTG: Biden Admin Gives Illegals Baby Formula Over American Mothers! [12.05.2022]
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20 views • May 15, 2022
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) discussed the baby formula shortage and how the Biden Administration has been supplying illegal immigrants with formula over American mothers during a press conference Thursday.
10,282 viewsMay 12, 2022
Breitbart News - 347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PGuUqK88C9I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
10,282 viewsMay 12, 2022
Breitbart News - 347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PGuUqK88C9I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
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