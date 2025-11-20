Morning Manna - Nov 20, 2025 - Proverbs 16:26-28 - Motives, Mouths, and Mischief

Proverbs 16:26–28 reveals three powerful forces shaping human conduct. Hunger drives honest labor, pushing a man forward by necessity and diligence. But the ungodly dig up evil with intentional effort, and their lips burn like fire—words capable of igniting destruction. The whisperer quietly sows strife, separating even the closest friends through secret slander. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how godly motives produce good fruit, while corrupt hearts use speech to deceive, divide, and destroy. This passage calls believers to discern motives, guard their tongues, and reject the whispers that tear relationships apart.

