Ep. 1969: The Reluctant Rebel & 5 Simple Ways to Learn Our Country’s History

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I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* The Reluctant Rebel: The Patriot Who Needed Persuading
https://www.theepochtimes.com/...
* 5 Simple Ways to Learn Our Country’s History and Help Save the American Republic
https://www.theepochtimes.com/...
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
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#America250th #History #Education #Nullification2026 #DemoniacResistance