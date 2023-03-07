PMC Wagner published a video - Artillery Forces firing upon units from the 3rd Brigade of the UKR National Guard (Azov Nazis).

PMC Wagner published a video of their artillery forces firing upon units from the 3rd Brigade of the UKR National Guard (Azov Nazis) assembling in the area of Krasnoye for a counterattack. It was defeated before it even got started.
