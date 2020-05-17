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ΑΔΕΙΟ ΦΕΡΕΤΡΟ ΑΠΟ ΘΥΜΑ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟΥ COVID-19
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166 views • May 17, 2020
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΠΩΣ ΜΑΣ ΔΟΥΛΕΥΟΥΝ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΜΑΣ ΟΔΗΓΗΣΟΥΝ ΣΤΟ ΤΣΙΠΑΡΙΣΜΑ. ΠΟΥ ΠΑΝΕ ΤΑ ΘΥΜΑΤΑ ΤΟΥ ΔΗΘΕΝ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟΥ ; ΠΟΥ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΟΙ ΑΣΘΕΝΕΙΣ ; ΕΔΩ ΑΥΤΟΨΙΑ ΣΕ ΦΕΡΕΤΡΟ ΑΠΟ ΘΥΜΑ COVID-19. ΤΟ ΑΝΟΙΞΑΝΕ ΚΑΙ ΒΡΗΚΑΝΕ ΕΝΑ ΜΑΞΙΛΑΡΙ ΚΑΙ ΧΩΜΑ, ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΕΧΕΙ ΒΑΡΟΣ .
ΤΙ ΛΕΣ Κ ΤΣΙΟΔΡΑ ΧΑΡΔΑΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ;
ΤΙ ΛΕΣ Κ ΤΣΙΟΔΡΑ ΧΑΡΔΑΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ;
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