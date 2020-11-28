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The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID19 Vaccine Ingredients - Nanoparticles
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19795 views • November 28, 2020
MIRRORED from Barry Paskin
Free nanoparticles are formed through either the breaking down of larger particles or by controlled assembly processes. At present it is not clear just how significantly human exposure to these engineered nanoparticles has increased, be it in the workplace, or through the use of nanotechnology-based products.
Nanorobotics is an emerging technology field creating machines or robots whose components are at or near the scale of a nanometer.
WHEN THE MASSES UNDERSTAND THEY ARE GOING TO BE INJECTED WITH NANO TECHNOLOGY, THEY WILL RISE UP, ROLL UP THEIR SLEEVES AND SAY "OK, THANKS FOR THAT!!!". For a virus that 99.8% of peoples immune systems survive on its own. How did we get so lost? 😪✌❤
BOTTOMS UP...
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanorobotics
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/fda/fdaDrugXsl.cfm?setid=908ecbe7-2f1b-42dd-94bf-f917ec3c5af8&;type=display
Free nanoparticles are formed through either the breaking down of larger particles or by controlled assembly processes. At present it is not clear just how significantly human exposure to these engineered nanoparticles has increased, be it in the workplace, or through the use of nanotechnology-based products.
Nanorobotics is an emerging technology field creating machines or robots whose components are at or near the scale of a nanometer.
WHEN THE MASSES UNDERSTAND THEY ARE GOING TO BE INJECTED WITH NANO TECHNOLOGY, THEY WILL RISE UP, ROLL UP THEIR SLEEVES AND SAY "OK, THANKS FOR THAT!!!". For a virus that 99.8% of peoples immune systems survive on its own. How did we get so lost? 😪✌❤
BOTTOMS UP...
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanorobotics
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/fda/fdaDrugXsl.cfm?setid=908ecbe7-2f1b-42dd-94bf-f917ec3c5af8&;type=display
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