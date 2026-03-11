Drone CEO WARNS: A Nuclear Asset May Already Be in America - John Ferguson | FOC Show

On the Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with a drone engineer and CEO of a military-grade unmanned aircraft company to discuss the mysterious drone activity that once dominated headlines along the U.S. East Coast. He explains why those drones may have been searching for radioactive material and what advanced technology exists to detect nuclear threats from the sky. We also examine the broader geopolitical risks facing America today—from global conflicts and border security concerns to the growing role of drone warfare and surveillance technology.





TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com





Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow





John Ferguson

WEBSITE: www.saxonunmanned.com





Our guest is the CEO of Saxon Aerospace Engineering, a company that designs and manufactures military-grade unmanned aircraft and drone systems. A Marine Corps veteran of Desert Storm, he has spent decades working in aviation, aerospace engineering, and advanced unmanned vehicle development. His career has taken him to more than 80 countries, where he has worked on aerospace projects, deep-sea operations, and global security initiatives. Known for building rugged, mission-focused aircraft, his company produces drones used for agriculture, search and rescue, surveillance, and defense applications. He is currently writing a book about his extraordinary life experiences, titled Nine Lives and Counting.





-------------------------------------------





𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com





Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/





-------------------------------------------









𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs

🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives

🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com





► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives





-------------------------------------------





► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter





► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate





► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch





► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com





► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER





-------------------------------------------





𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover





The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com





Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com





The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com





-------------------------------------------





Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team





Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]



