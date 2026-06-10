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Put on the New Man | नए मनुष्य को पहन लो | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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You are not separated — you are one with Christ. As a member of His body and His temple, you have been born again, born of the Spirit, and created in God’s nature. Your inner man is His workmanship — made new, made complete.


In this message, discover the truth about your new identity in Christ, the power of the New Covenant, and the freedom that comes from seeing yourself the way God sees you — His beloved son, in whom He is well pleased.


Explore the wisdom of the Old Testament, the fulfillment found in the New Testament, and why knowing the truth about the new man changes the way you live, believe, and walk with God.



Put on the New Man | नए मनुष्य को पहन लो

Pastors and Ministers Conference, Nagpur-2024

Prophetic Time | 25 May 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬


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Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/WAZ65nEsAEg


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/PzXlYcMhn34


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

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Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

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Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

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To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


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Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

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Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

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Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

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Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


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Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


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Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

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Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


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