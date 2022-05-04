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Will Massie's Bill To Terminate Department Of Education Stop Fed's Unlawful Ed?
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Both Representative Thomas Massie and Senator Rand Paul continue to recycle a simple one line bill to abolish the Department of Education. While it certainly is unconstitutional and does need to be abolished, there are some things that need to be dealt with first or the desired results will elude them. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for Rotten To The Core Wednesday to explain the web of deceit and criminal activity in multiple, unconstitutional departments and agencies that the Department of Education has plowed its hooks into and why this logistical approach must be considered when aiming to kill the Beast.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/will-thomas-massies-bill-to-terminate-department-of-education-stop-feds-unlawful-education-video/
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