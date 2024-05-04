jEEWs Attack & Arrest Christians in Jerusalem and Prevent Them from Celebrating Orthodox Easter





Israeli occupation forces are preventing Christians from reaching the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied Jerusalem.





Amidst the celebration of Holy Saturday by thousands of Christians, Israeli occupation authorities brutally arrest the Greek Consul's guard at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied Jerusalem. 2024/05/04





