NUMN Edition - #23 Rusty Trigger and Perfect Desert Storm

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

Oh Lord, won’t you keep the cops from, my Mercedes Benz? Radioactive capsule hops off the back of a lorry in kangaroo land. Pfizer gain of function research revealed by “loss of function” senior exec. Anti-gun Alec arrested for accidental assassination.

In between, other topics turn up as regularly as civil asset forfeiture seizures by power mad police.



Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Keel, Stella and Justin.



News Item Links:

PD’s Got the Benz;

Missing Fission Contraption Mission;

Pfizer Surpriser;

Baldwin Pulled In.



Other Useful links:



You Are Loved Store - Jackye's online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Ministry of Truth on the Kramatorsk Radiation Accident in Ukraine, 1980 – 1989.



Please send us your take on this week’s news stories, as well as your news item suggestions to:

Twitter - @UnionUnknowns;

Email — [email protected];

Phone - 404-482-3130



Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course, by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mama's News.

(Just don't tell your mama.)