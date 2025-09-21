BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NUMN Edition - #23 Rusty Trigger and Perfect Desert Storm
NUMN Edition - #23 Rusty Trigger and Perfect Desert Storm
unionoftheunknowns
unionoftheunknowns
Premieres 10/01/25, 05:00 PM

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:
Oh Lord, won’t you keep the cops from, my Mercedes Benz? Radioactive capsule hops off the back of a lorry in kangaroo land. Pfizer gain of function research revealed by “loss of function” senior exec. Anti-gun Alec arrested for accidental assassination.
In between, other topics turn up as regularly as civil asset forfeiture seizures by power mad police.

Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Keel, Stella and Justin.

News Item Links:
PD’s Got the Benz;
Missing Fission Contraption Mission;
Pfizer Surpriser;
Baldwin Pulled In.

Other Useful links:

You Are Loved Store - Jackye's online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".
The Ministry of Truth on the Kramatorsk Radiation Accident in Ukraine, 1980 – 1989.

Please send us your take on this week’s news stories, as well as your news item suggestions to:
Twitter - @UnionUnknowns;
Email — [email protected];
Phone - 404-482-3130

Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course, by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mama's News.
(Just don't tell your mama.)

Keywords
newslibertypoliticsradiationpodcastlifecapitalismcultureaustraliaalec baldwinagorismanarcho
