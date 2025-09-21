NUMN Edition - #23 Rusty Trigger and Perfect Desert Storm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:
Oh Lord, won’t you keep the cops from, my Mercedes Benz? Radioactive capsule hops off the back of a lorry in kangaroo land. Pfizer gain of function research revealed by “loss of function” senior exec. Anti-gun Alec arrested for accidental assassination.
In between, other topics turn up as regularly as civil asset forfeiture seizures by power mad police.
Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Keel, Stella and Justin.
News Item Links:
PD’s Got the Benz;
Missing Fission Contraption Mission;
Pfizer Surpriser;
Baldwin Pulled In.
Other Useful links:
You Are Loved Store - Jackye's online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".
The Ministry of Truth on the Kramatorsk Radiation Accident in Ukraine, 1980 – 1989.
Please send us your take on this week’s news stories, as well as your news item suggestions to:
Twitter - @UnionUnknowns;
Email — [email protected];
Phone - 404-482-3130
