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Why Are People Not Standing Up For Freedom?
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51 views • December 14, 2020
Excellent points made here!
I upload this with Canadians in mind. Canadians are to compliant with the lock downs and masks. Rally and protest numbers are extremely low in all cities across Canada.
By the time Canadians wake up, it will be to late. The time to act is now! Look into the next local unmasking rally in your area and make a difference. Your future is at stake!
I upload this with Canadians in mind. Canadians are to compliant with the lock downs and masks. Rally and protest numbers are extremely low in all cities across Canada.
By the time Canadians wake up, it will be to late. The time to act is now! Look into the next local unmasking rally in your area and make a difference. Your future is at stake!
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