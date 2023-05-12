Andrew Gentile: Varginha UFO Crash AFTER FILES! AMA, Q&A
20 views
Keywords
brazilkatia andrade xavierliliane and valquiria fatima silvamoment of contactwhy fileshecklefish moriartybrazilian air forcecarlos de souzajames foxmarco eli cheresenorth american air defense command
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos