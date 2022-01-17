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14 year old girl died 5 days after making this video on the PFIZER jabs - MHSRIP
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338 views • January 17, 2022
14 year old girl died 5 days after making this video on the PFIZER jabs - MHSRIP ,, ( REMARK FROM THE CHANNEL OWNER ,,
MY BLOOD IS BOILING AFTER I SAW THIS
. GOD BLESS HER . )
Quite sad this one, the victims are falling daily know from these poison jabs and the MSM continue to conceal these deaths successfully.
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/14-year-old-girl-died-5-days-after-making-this-video-on-the-pfizer-jabs-mhsrip_2LYVo8nTLTVjl98.html
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
MY BLOOD IS BOILING AFTER I SAW THIS
. GOD BLESS HER . )
Quite sad this one, the victims are falling daily know from these poison jabs and the MSM continue to conceal these deaths successfully.
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/14-year-old-girl-died-5-days-after-making-this-video-on-the-pfizer-jabs-mhsrip_2LYVo8nTLTVjl98.html
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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