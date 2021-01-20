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CADENA RAI ITALIANA ALERTO EN 2015 SOBRE EXPERIMENTOS PARA CREAR NUEVO VIRUS EN CHINA
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40 views • January 20, 2021
Hace 5 años (2015), un programa de divulgación científica de la Radio Televisión Italiana (RAI) develón que científicos chinos con financiación en este caso, unidades de biotecnología de Universidades de EEUU, inocularon a un ratón una proteína proveniente de un murciélago con SARS, lo que provocó que el ratón tuviera una pulmonía, pero que no lo mató.
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