Iran's New Supreme Leader: Moment Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei is declared the new Supreme Leader

The moment Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei is declared the new Supreme Leader.

⚡️The Iranian Council of Experts has appointed Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, as the new supreme leader.

"If the father dies, the father's gun still remains." - Mojtaba Khamenei.

Adding:

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei became the leader of Iran

The Assembly of Experts, with an overwhelming majority of votes, introduced Ayatollah Haj Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the third leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Full text of the statement of the Assembly of Experts of the Leadership

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Greetings and God's blessings be upon the noble and free people of Islamic Iran.

The Assembly of Experts of the Leadership, while expressing condolences on the martyrdom of the great leader His Eminence Ayatollah Imam Khamenei (may God sanctify his pure soul) and other esteemed martyrs, especially the honorable commanders and the devoted armed forces and the students of Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab County, and condemning the brutal aggression of the criminal America and the wicked Zionist regime, hereby informs that this Assembly, immediately after the news of the martyrdom and heavenly ascension of the wise and prudent leader of the Islamic Revolution, despite the severe wartime conditions and direct threats from enemies against this popular institution and the bombing of the offices of the Secretariat of the Assembly of Experts of the Leadership, which led to the martyrdom of several staff members and the security team of this body, did not hesitate for a moment in the process of selecting and introducing the leadership of the Islamic system. According to the duties stipulated in the Constitution and the internal regulations of the Assembly of Experts, it took the necessary measures and arrangements to hold an extraordinary session and introduce the new leader, and appropriate planning and coordination were carried out for the gathering of the honorable representatives of this Assembly who are present in all parts of the country, so that despite the intelligent provisions in Article 111 of the Constitution for the formation of a temporary council, the country would not face a leadership vacuum.

The Assembly of Experts of the Leadership, valuing the high position of the Guardianship of the Jurist in the era of the occultation of the Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance) and the importance of the leadership issue in the Islamic Republic system, honors 47 years of wise governance based on the principle of dignity, independence, and authority of the Imams of the Revolution, and while commemorating the memory of those divine and popular leaders, declares that after thorough and extensive review and utilizing the capacity of Article 108 of the Constitution, in accordance with its religious duty and belief in being in the presence of Almighty God, in today's extraordinary session, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei (may God preserve him) is appointed and introduced as the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on the decisive vote of the honorable representatives of the Assembly of Experts of the Leadership.

In conclusion, with appreciation for the members of the temporary council of Article 111 of the Constitution, it invites all the noble people of Iran, especially the elites and intellectuals of the seminary and university, to pledge allegiance to the leadership and maintain unity around the axis of the Guardianship, and requests the continued grace and favor of the Almighty God upon this country and its great people.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you

Assembly of Experts of the Leadership

1404/12/17 (Iranian calendar)