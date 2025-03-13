BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨 The Hidden Dangers Of The Standard American Diet (SAD) 🍔⚠️
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius Podcast
1 month ago

😨Did you know the Standard American Diet is packed with inflammatory ingredients that can lead to weight gain, gut issues, and long-term health problems? 🥖🚫


🤝🧑Join us as we dive deep with Chris Burres, founder & chief scientist at MyVitalC, to uncover the truth behind SAD and how to break free💡


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/mvzv9bnz


🔥 Here’s why you should rethink your diet:


❌ Inflammation overload – from glyphosate, gluten, and harmful lectins.

🥖 Grains & wheat may be silently harming your gut health.

🥛 Dairy could be impacting digestion and overall well-being.

💪 Simple dietary changes can transform your body & mind!


💡 Ready to take control of your health? Hit play now 🎧✨


🔗 Tap the link in our bio or description to listen 👆

