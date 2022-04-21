© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to do ultrasound fetal measurements and Doppler
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • April 21, 2022
This video is a demo lecture showing how to perform obstetric measurements and Doppler.
In this video you will learn how to measure:
- Biparietal diameter (BPD)
- Femur length (FL)
- Abdominal circumference (AC)
- Amniotic fluid index (AFI)
- Fetal heart rate (FHR)
You will learn how to perform:
- Umbilical artery Doppler
- Middle cerebral artery Doppler
This video is for educational purposes.
In this video you will learn how to measure:
- Biparietal diameter (BPD)
- Femur length (FL)
- Abdominal circumference (AC)
- Amniotic fluid index (AFI)
- Fetal heart rate (FHR)
You will learn how to perform:
- Umbilical artery Doppler
- Middle cerebral artery Doppler
This video is for educational purposes.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.