Riley Waggman aka Edward Slavsquat Edward Slavsquat discusses how Osama Bin Laden took him down the rabbit hole. He totally understands why there’s a lot of enthusiasm on how the Ukraine conflict has karate chopped the ties between Moscow, Davos, and the West…and that Russia has a huge amount of potential to develop in ways that are good for Russians. But…in Russia nothing has fundamentally changed. They are doubling down on status quo policies and holding their own Russian Davos, SPIEF, indistinguishable from the real thing. The fifth columnists in Russia don’t seem to have been rooted out. Even if Moscow turns to Beijing, you’ll get the same control systems that everyone supposedly hates in the West. At the end of the day, we’re all just plebs.





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About Riley Waggaman

Edward Slavsquat is a moniker sometimes used by Riley Waggaman, an American writer and journalist based in Moscow. He contributes to Anti-Empire and Russian Faith, and previously worked for Press TV, RT and Russia Insider: https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com