Fox News’ Murdoch Fears Mention of God and Prayer

Vanity Fair magazine reported that the real reason Rupert Murdoch fired Tucker Carlson was his outrage over Mr. Carlson’s speech last week to the Heritage Foundation during which time he said America is facing an onslaught of evil and that people need to pray to God for help for the nation.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/26/23
You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.
The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf
It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. Now available on Amazon! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.