Fox News’ Murdoch Fears Mention of God and Prayer

Vanity Fair magazine reported that the real reason Rupert Murdoch fired Tucker Carlson was his outrage over Mr. Carlson’s speech last week to the Heritage Foundation during which time he said America is facing an onslaught of evil and that people need to pray to God for help for the nation.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/26/23

