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Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche, MD | Pharma as Organized Crime
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162 views • February 14, 2022
For more informative videos and free information visit http://www.drmcdougall.com Peter C. Gøtzsche, MD is a Danish medical researcher, and leader of the Nordic Cochrane Center at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, Denmark. He has written numerous reviews within the Cochrane collaboration.
Dr.Gøtzsche has been critical of screening for breast cancer using mammography, arguing that it cannot be justified; His critique stems from a meta-analysis he did on mammography screening studies and published as Is screening for breast cancer with mammography justifiable? in The Lancet in 2000. In it he discarded 6 out of 8 studies arguing their randomization was inadequate.
In 2006 a paper by Gøtzsche on mammography screening was electronically published in the European Journal of Cancer ahead of print. The journal later removed the paper completely from the journal website without any formal retraction. The paper was later published in Danish Medical Bulletin with a short note from the editor, and Gøtzsche and his coauthors commented on the unilateral retraction that the authors were not involved in.
In 2012 his book Mammography Screening: Truth, Lies and Controversy was published. In 2013 his book Deadly Medicines and Organized Crime: How Big Pharma has Corrupted Healthcare was published. http://www.cochrane.org/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Dr Peter Gøtzsche exposes big pharma as organized crime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dozpAshvtsA - Apr 1, 2015. Dr. McDougall Health & Medical Center.
Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche, MD | Pharma as Organized Crime
Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche MD, Pharma as Organized Crime, Dr. McDougall Health & Medical Center, Apr 1 2015.
Dr Peter C Gotzsche MD, Pharma as Organized Crime, Apr 1 2015
Dr.Gøtzsche has been critical of screening for breast cancer using mammography, arguing that it cannot be justified; His critique stems from a meta-analysis he did on mammography screening studies and published as Is screening for breast cancer with mammography justifiable? in The Lancet in 2000. In it he discarded 6 out of 8 studies arguing their randomization was inadequate.
In 2006 a paper by Gøtzsche on mammography screening was electronically published in the European Journal of Cancer ahead of print. The journal later removed the paper completely from the journal website without any formal retraction. The paper was later published in Danish Medical Bulletin with a short note from the editor, and Gøtzsche and his coauthors commented on the unilateral retraction that the authors were not involved in.
In 2012 his book Mammography Screening: Truth, Lies and Controversy was published. In 2013 his book Deadly Medicines and Organized Crime: How Big Pharma has Corrupted Healthcare was published. http://www.cochrane.org/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Dr Peter Gøtzsche exposes big pharma as organized crime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dozpAshvtsA - Apr 1, 2015. Dr. McDougall Health & Medical Center.
Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche, MD | Pharma as Organized Crime
Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche MD, Pharma as Organized Crime, Dr. McDougall Health & Medical Center, Apr 1 2015.
Dr Peter C Gotzsche MD, Pharma as Organized Crime, Apr 1 2015
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