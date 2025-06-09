Barbara Lamb's Analysis of Brian Ruhe's ET Hypothesis

Barbara Lamb, a renowned regression therapist, discusses her insights on Brian Ruhe's ET hypothesis and sources posted at https://old.bitchute.com/video/aKeLgWGt02G4/ . Barbara met with Brian on May 31, 2025. She confirms the prevalence of Mantis beings in regressions, noting their role in overseeing other ETs and their positive influence. Lamb also discusses the hybridization program, suggesting it aims to upgrade human intelligence and spiritual awareness. She mentions the importance of gradual disclosure to avoid human panic. Lamb highlights the diverse motivations behind ET interactions, including the need to save their own species. She also touches on the concept of Earth's unique biodiversity and the potential for remote observation by ETs. Barbara Lamb and Brian Ruhe discuss the hypothesis of extraterrestrial hybridization programs, citing research by Mary Rodwell and Timothy Good. Good suggests governments keep hybridization secret to avoid public backlash. David Jacobs believes hybrids aim to take over Earth, while Lamb argues for a benevolent perspective. They recount a 2016 panel at the International UFO Congress where they debated hybrid agendas. Lamb shares experiences of clients attending galactic council meetings and regressions revealing past lives as extraterrestrials. They conclude with the importance of humans recognizing extraterrestrial presence and evolving to join a potential galactic federation.





Outline





Barbara Lamb's Introduction and Overview of ET Hypothesis

• Brian introduces Barbara Lamb, a world-renowned regression therapist and crop circle researcher, and asks for feedback on his ET hypothesis.

• Brian outlines his big picture of ETs, suggesting that the mantids bring life across the galaxy and work with other ETs like the Greys.

• Brian proposes a Federation of Planets where ETs have an agreement with Earth, and asks for feedback on this concept.

• Barbara Lamb begins with feedback on the Mantis beings, noting their frequent appearance in regressions and their role in overseeing other beings' activities.





Regression Experiences with Mantis Beings

• Barbara Lamb shares experiences of Mantis beings from regressions, including a woman taken by a tall white Mantis being to unusual experiences.

• Barbara Lamb describes a woman who was baby-sitting her granddaughter and was taken by the Mantis being to a big white platform in space.

• Barbara Lamb recounts a woman who encountered a Mantis being outside her kitchen door and later had many experiences with him.

• Barbara Lamb notes that Mantis beings are often described as white, purple, black, green, or brown, and are generally seen as wise and in charge.





Eisenhower's Alien Encounter and Hybrid Program

• Brian discusses President Eisenhower meeting aliens in 1954 and the subsequent rejection of their demands to disarm nuclear weapons.

• Brian suggests that ETs then threatened that they will have to deal with the Greys, leading to the hybrid program.

• Barbara Lamb agrees that Eisenhower's meeting with ETs is likely and mentions different reports of the meeting.

• Brian elaborates on the hybrid program, suggesting that ETs have been bringing life to Earth for billions of years and are now upgrading humanity.





Gradual Disclosure and Human Reactions

• Brian proposes that ETs are gradually disclosing their presence to avoid human panic and that this process is controlled by ETs, not human governments.

• Barbara Lamb agrees, noting that ETs know humans are volatile and reactive, and often make people unable to move or call out during encounters.

• Barbara Lamb shares a story of a woman who panicked and was wrapped in a net by beings to prevent harm, but later had a positive experience with a high being.

• Brian and Barbara Lamb discuss the reactive nature of humans and the need for gradual disclosure to avoid widespread panic.





Spiritual Upgrading and Hybridization Purposes

• Brian suggests that ETs want to upgrade humans spiritually and telepathically, and that the hybrid program is part of this process.

• Barbara Lamb agrees, noting that ETs are interested in upgrading humans' spiritual awareness and intelligence.

• Barbara Lamb mentions that some ETs have given reasons for hybridization, such as saving their own species or creating beings who can relate to both humans and other ETs.

• Barbara Lamb discusses the creation of hybrids for various purposes, including living on Earth and serving as emissaries.





Reptilian Influence and ET Leadership

• Brian proposes that negative reptilian forces control human globalists, while benevolent ETs are trying to transform humanity.

• Barbara Lamb agrees that reptilian influence is a possibility.

• Brian mentions the law of karma, suggesting that ETs allow reptilians to act as part of humanity's karmic journey.