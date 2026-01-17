Maria Zeee-Reports Indicate "Independent" Media is Not-So-Independent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 175 | Mandatory Digital ID has been defeated in the UK (for now), however the great internet purge continues, new reports indicate "independent" media and influencers are not-so-independent, and discussions around ICE are heating up with a Border Patrol agent reportedly blowing the whistle.