FLASHBACK | Dinesh D'Souza interviews Larry Sinclair about ghey sex w/Obama
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago

Remember when Larry Sinclair claimed that he performed oral sex on Barrack Obama while they were both on drugs and once he spoke out about it, the DC police immediately, under Joe Biden's son, arrested him for theft.


Sinclair was allegedly contacted by a man named Donald Young who claimed he also had intimate relations with Obama and he told Larry that they would go after him for speaking out.


Donald Young was subsequently shot to death in his apartment in Chicago and no one ever solved the case.


@DineshDSouza



https://rrstar.com/story/news/state/2007/12/26/choir-conductor-at-obama-s/44587120007/

flashbacklarry sinclairdinesh dsouza interviewghey sex with obama

