FLASHBACK | Dinesh D'Souza interviews Larry Sinclair about ghey sex w/Obama

Remember when Larry Sinclair claimed that he performed oral sex on Barrack Obama while they were both on drugs and once he spoke out about it, the DC police immediately, under Joe Biden's son, arrested him for theft.
Sinclair was allegedly contacted by a man named Donald Young who claimed he also had intimate relations with Obama and he told Larry that they would go after him for speaking out.
Donald Young was subsequently shot to death in his apartment in Chicago and no one ever solved the case.
@DineshDSouza
https://rrstar.com/story/news/state/2007/12/26/choir-conductor-at-obama-s/44587120007/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.