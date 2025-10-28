Russian DM Andrei Belousov met with Syrian DM Mahraf Abu Kasra in Moscow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with Syrian Defense Minister Mahraf Abu Kasra in Moscow.
Belousov emphasized that the strategic dialogue between Russia and Syria is “substantive, fruitful, and holds great promise,” while Abu Kasra conveyed personal greetings from President Ahmed al-Shara and reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to deepening military cooperation.