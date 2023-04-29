Rev. 15-16. Judgement is in 43 years Matt. 7:21ff! How can we be one faith from Elohim Christians?

All those called by the Lord to be Christians in His second coming were foreshadowed by those who came before. To show you the Lord's warning that we are coming out of the Babylon/Rome apostasy, I am by Ezekiel 2 Thess. 2:3; Rev. 17; 18:4; Ezek. 33. Some by apostles and other first-century believers for the three years of pre-Christianity and the limited commission. Billions by the three thousand who obeyed the gospel at Pentecost. Others, like Saul, will have a "Saul to Paul conversion" after Satan and other demons are given the power to harm the earth Rev. 13, 14, in Satan's last 40 years of ruling over the world.





If the second coming of the Lord seems evil in your eyes 2 Pet. 3:4, choose for yourselves today whom you will serve, whether it is Satan, the second horseman of the apocalypse pretending to be God and ruling over this world with his mega sword Rev. 6:4; 2 Thess. 2:4, or other demons pretending to be God in the Babylon/Rome apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3; Rev. 6:4-8. But as for me and my house, we will serve Jehovah cf. Jos. 24:15.





How to obey the Lord and be, one faith from Elohim Christians, in the second age of Christianity Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20; Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30.





WE MUST NOT BE ASHAMED TO HEAR THE GOSPEL OF THE KINGDOM FROM CHRIST Rom. 1:16; Rom 3:4; Matt. 4:23; The tempter says, let's have a preaching parade or manipulate elections to get the best scratch for itching ears. The Father, speaking from heaven, says, "This is My beloved Son, in Whom I am well pleased, hear Him." Matt. 17:5; Matt 4:23!"





WE MUST BELIEVE IN THE SUPERNATURAL OBJECTIVE TRUTH CHRIST PROMISED WOULD SET US FREE FROM EVERY WIND OF THE DOCTRINE OF MEN John 8:32; Micah 7:15; The father of all liars says to believe in the subjective truth and pseudo-science preaching of men Gen. 2:17-4:12. Christ has all authority and is the only mediator between Elohim and man 1 Tim. 2:5, He says, "Build your house on the rock, supernatural objective truth from Jehovah." Matt. 4:23- Matt. 7.





WE MUST REPENT FOR THE SECOND AGE OF THE KINGDOM IS AT HAND Matt. 4:17; Rev. 18:4 "Satan the antichrist said to Saul before his Saul to Paul conversion, "Elohim is singular in number, Christ is not Jehovah in the flesh. 'How dare' Christians not repent and show respect to persons, and follow the subjective truth and pseudo-science of men." Christ says we must turn from following the ways of men Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Matt. 7:21ff; Job 38:1ff; Rom. 3:4; Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff.





WE MUST CONFESS THAT CHRIST IS THE SON OF ELOHIM AND HAS ALL AUTHORITY 1 Cor. 15:24; Micah 7:15; The antichrist, claiming to be God, says that Elohim is singular in number and that only the second horseman Rev. 6:4 is Elohim 2 Thess. 2:4, that you must confess that Christ is a blasphemer, not Elohim in the flesh and that men can preach as well as, if not better than, Christ. Confession means we must say the same thing about Christ that He says about Himself. He claims His very name is Jealous and He hates every false way. He prophecies that He will say to those who refuse to repent of the ways of men, "I never knew you, depart from Me workers of iniquity" Matt. 7:21ff.





WE MUST BE BORN AGAIN OF THE WATER AND SPIRIT TO SAVE OURSELF FROM THIS PERVERSE GENERATION Acts 2:40; 1 Cor. 2:11.

The mega sword of Satan says; you must be baptized, immersed, dipped, sprinkled, hug a television, pay a carbon tax, eat bugs, go green, or whatever way your religious or political leaders decide is in their best interest to control, manipulate and fund their, top of the pecking order, lifestyle. The Lord says we must; be poor in spirit, humble ourselves as little children, and be born anew of the water and the Spirit since only the Spirit of Elohim knows the mind of Elohim 1 Cor. 2:11; Rom. 3:4.





