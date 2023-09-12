Create New Account
Freeing The Captives - Isaiah 61:1 - "to proclaim liberty to the captives"
Get Blessed Forever 2 COR 2:17
Published 20 hours ago

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/   

Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible,  and much more.

Great message with teaching and preaching that feeds the soul by Win Worley on Isaiah 61:1  "to proclaim liberty to the captives".  Win Worley was a really great preacher with many types of sermons, and he is well worth listening to.

Isaiah 61:  The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me; because the LORD hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound


freedomjesuschristiansprayerspiritual warfaredeliveranceprayersexorcismbindingloosing

